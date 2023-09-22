After Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck walked away from the game, the Indianapolis Colts were never the same in the NFL. The Matt Ryan’s experiment failed and Frank Reich was fired as head coach even after developing a solid defense.

Jeff Saturday arrived as interim coach, but nothing really changed. Now, Shane Steichen, the former offensive coordinator of the Eagles, is the new man in charge. They believe Anthony Richardson is their future franchise quarterback.

The Indianapolis Colts just got their first win of the season against the Texans and have started with a 1-1 record. However, they will face a big challenge against the Baltimore Ravens on the road.

Will Anthony Richardson play against the Baltimore Ravens?

Anthony Richardson has been officially ruled out for the game against the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback sustained a concussion last Sunday facing Houston and wasn’t cleared.

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Gardner Minshew is the starter and Sam Ehlinger will be the backup quarterback. Richardson couldn’t practice all week after leaving the matchup with the Texans during the second quarter.

According to many reports, the Indianapolis Colts believe Anthony Richardson will pass the protocol for Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Stecihen is absolutely confident in Minshew’s experience. “Obviously, he got a lot of work this week. So, he’ll be prepared and ready to go. He’s been in these situations before.”