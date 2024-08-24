Trending topics:
NFL News: Commanders make intriguing move to produce reunion between Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk

The Washington Commanders are suddenly back in play to make a trade for Brandon Aiyuk.

Jayden Daniels quarterback of the Washington Commanders
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Washington Commanders are ready to start a new era in the NFL with Jayden Daniels as their starting quarterback. After winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy with LSU, the sky is the limit for the young prospect.

Daniels was selected by the Commanders with the No.2 overall pick after the Chicago Bears took Caleb Williams. Although there’s a lot of excitement about the rookie’s potential, it’s not going to be easy in a very crowded NFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys are favorites with names like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb or Micah Parsons, while the Philadelphia Eagles are making big moves to help Jalen Hurts. That’s why Washington could make a big splash to boost their chances with Brandon Aiyuk.

Will the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk?

Just a few days ago, the San Francisco 49ers only had two possible options regarding Brandon Aiyuk and his future. A contract extension for the wide receiver or a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aiyuk had already turned down trade offers from the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns. No one expected the Commanders as a possible suitor to get the star.

Will the Commanders trade for Brandon Aiyuk?

However, in a totally unexpected move, the Washington Commanders decided to trade Jahan Doston to the Philadelphia Eagles. To give up a possible No.2 wide receiver and send him to an NFC East rival is kind of a strange move.

After that trade was completed, many rumors sparked about the possibility of it being a prelude for a Brandon Aiyuk trade between Washington and the San Francisco 49ers.

With a wide receiver gone and a third-round pick at their disposal, the Commanders are ready to produce a reunion between Aiyuk and Jayden Daniels. The old glory days at Arizona State.

