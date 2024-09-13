Dak Prescott sent a strong message about the Dallas Cowboys before a long awaited matchup against the Saints.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had a great start in the 2024 season winning on the road against the Cleveland Browns. A complete performance from the offense, the defense and special teams.

Undoubtedly, the star quarterback is taking the field with a chip on his shoulders after signing a four-year, $240 million contract extension. As the highest paid player in NFL history, there are no more excuses.

Right now, considering names such as CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons or Trevon Diggs, it’s Super Bowl or bust for America’s Team. The New Orleans Saints are the next challenge.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

According to Dak Prescott, even after a very solid performance at Cleveland, the ceiling for the Dallas Cowboys and their offense is still way too high. So, the quarterback put the Saints on notice about how important is for him the second week of the schedule.

“Usually, that’s when teams make that jump. From Week 1 to Week 2. Just understanding we left a lot of meat on the bone. You look at the game and it was a tale of two halves. In the second half, we weren’t able to convert on third down. We weren’t able to put that team away when we had the chance. For us, it’s about moving forward. We’ve been one of the best third down teams. It’s about getting back on track.”

What is the Dallas Cowboys record at home?

The Dallas Cowboys will make their debut at home in 2024 against the New Orleans Saints, but, it’s important to remember they’re carrying an impressive 16-game winning streak in the regular season. That’s why the loss against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs was a shocker.

“I mean, obviously the crowd. You’ve got to give credit to them. An electric environment. The turf maybe it’s a faster surface. Just getting our playmakers the ball allowing them to make plays. Our tempo is better when we’re at home and that’s natural.”

