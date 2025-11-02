Dak Prescott addressed the controversial statements made by Jerry Jones, in which the team owner seemed more focused on his business ventures than on making moves to help the Dallas Cowboys.

“I don’t know the full context of it. I do know a piece of it, but, being a fan, you just hear that or read that and, yeah, of course, that can definitely be frustrating. In that sense, I would just say, the guy has never really lied about who he is or what he’s trying to do. Hopefully he was talking about in that one particular moment. Maybe in those five minutes is what he was alluding to, and having a chance at a $100 billion opportunity I think you might take five minutes as well to answer a call. Hopefully that’s what he means, right? But I could see how it could be frustrating.”

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in 30 years, and Jones’ words have sparked a social media frenzy, as fans have once again questioned whether Jerry should stop making the team’s decisions as general manager.

What did Jerry Jones say about the Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones said this about the Cowboys in a call with the Wall Street Journal. “There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there. That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”

In this scenario, Prescott acts as the leader of the locker room, pointing out that they can’t let the outside noise distract them in the game against the Arizona Cardinals, which is key for their playoff aspirations.

“For us as players, we control what we can control. That doesn’t pertain to us right now. Our job is to make sure that we’re getting ready for Monday night and that we’re gonna be the best team we can be when we go play the Cardinals.”

Who are the Cowboys interested in to make a trade before deadline?

The Dallas Cowboys would be interested in a pass rusher before the NFL trade deadline, and the names that have been mentioned as trade options are Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb. Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby seem completely out of reach.

Will Cowboys make a trade soon?

The big surprise that could lead the Cowboys to make a trade soon might be Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals suffered a crushing 47-42 loss at home against the Bears, and with a 3-6 record, they could part ways with their defensive star.