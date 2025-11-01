Jerry Jones is still considering whether the Dallas Cowboys will make a trade before the NFL deadline. In recent days, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby have been rumored as options to replace Micah Parsons.

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones made it clear that if there is any surprising move to help Dak Prescott and his teammates, he expects the impact to be immediate. Surprisingly, he used Jonathan Mingo as an example.

“Well, if it’s got to do anything to do with this season, at this juncture in the season, it’s real important they hit the ground running. That’s still not to say that you wouldn’t make a trade for the potential future. Jonathan Mingo was that type of trade last year. We didn’t anticipate him really getting in and in a very short time being able to come in here and help. We liked the value on a going forward basis.”

Are the Cowboys trading for Myles Garrett or another pass rusher?

The Cowboys have not publicly said that they are looking for a pass rusher, but multiple reports in recent weeks have indicated that they have called several teams to inquire about star players. In fact, insider Jay Glazer mentioned Tyre Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby.

In this scenario, Jerry Jones was asked whether players like Dak Prescott or other veterans have leverage in the locker room to influence him to make a trade. The owner’s response was hilarious.

“Yeah, except if not in Dak’s case, but except if we’re trading for a player that’s going to take their job. I haven’t had anybody come to the door to try to get that guy in the door (laughs). You get the point. It’s perspective.”

Garrett seems like a very long shot for the Cowboys considering the player’s salary and the fact that, at least in recent hours, several reports have indicated that the Browns are not willing to let go of their star.