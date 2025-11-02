Jerry Jones has seen how the Dallas Cowboys are at risk of letting another season slip by with a 3-4-1 record. Although Dak Prescott has had a solid year, Matt Eberflus’s defense is one of the worst in the NFL.

The Cowboys are two and a half games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the fight for the NFC East, and at the moment, it doesn’t seem like the defending Super Bowl champions are going to give up the lead anytime soon.

Therefore, the most realistic approach for Jones is to try to improve the roster before the deadline, thinking that Dallas could still have a chance to make the playoffs as a wildcard.

Who are the Cowboys letting go?

The Dallas Cowboys could let go of Micah Smith according to a report from Ian Rapoport. It’s a surprising update considering the defensive tackle was the team’s first-round pick in 2023.

Can the Cowboys make the playoffs?

Yes. The Cowboys can make the playoffs despite having a 3-4-1 record. Their upcoming opponents on the schedule are: Cardinals, Raiders, Eagles, Chiefs, Lions, Vikings, Rams, Commanders, and Giants.

