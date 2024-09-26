Trending topics:
NFL News: Dallas Cowboys might lose star player with big injury for blockbuster game against Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys might lose two key players for the next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Micah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back with a very close 20-15 win against the New York Giants. After two consecutive losses facing the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Dak Prescott delivered.

Furthermore, the defense finally fixed most of their problems after allowing 72 points games in consecutive weeks. It was a statement game considering Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry dominated them.

So, although they don’t look like a Super Bowl contender, the Cowboys managed to survive before one of the most anticipated games in the NFL visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, injuries might be a problem.

Who’s injured with the Cowboys?

Micah Parsons was carted off the field with a left leg injury during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Giants. The Dallas Cowboys have ten days to recover, but the star linebacker is doubtful to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence couldn’t finish the game as he suffered a huge injury on his right foot in the third quarter. Massive problem for Mike McCarthy with a lot at stake next week.

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

