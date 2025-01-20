The latest loss to the Washington Commanders was no ordinary defeat for the Detroit Lions. In addition to marking the end of their playoff hopes this NFL season and the subsequent fading of their Super Bowl aspirations, Dan Campbell knows that starting next season, his coaching staff will be depleted due to the departures of some key members.

The outstanding work done by the Lions this season has led many franchises, currently without a head coach, to set their sights on some of the assistants who accompanied Campbell on this journey.

Both defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have been courted by several NFL teams. While rumors about their potential departures were left in limbo due to the ongoing playoff implications at the time, after their elimination in the divisional round, the head coach admitted that it’s likely they will seek new opportunities starting next season.

In a recent statement shared by Ari Meirov through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @MySportsUpdate, head coach Dan Campbell is already coming to terms with the likely departure of his two key assistants: “I’m prepared to lose both.”

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn of the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell look on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

After an outstanding campaign, finishing as the best in the NFC North, the Detroit Lions were defeated at home by the Washington Commanders, and their Super Bowl hopes were dashed in the divisional round.

Potential destinations for Johnson and Glenn

Several franchises have made drastic decisions throughout the season, and even after it ended, regarding the future of their head coaches. Many of them have inquired about the availability of both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, who can now meet with these teams to make a final decision.

On one hand, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has made it clear that his future in the league will be away from the Lions, as he takes charge of one of the teams interested in him. While there is still no certainty about his final destination, many point to the Las Vegas Raiders as the likely team to secure his services, although rumors persist about a possible move to the Chicago Bears.

As for Aaron Glenn, his destination is also yet to be confirmed. Many have linked his name to the Dallas Cowboys, who could also potentially bring in Deion Sanders. Other major franchises in search of a new head coach include the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who will replace Glenn and Johnson on Campbell’s staff?

While there is still no definitive confirmation on who will join Dan Campbell’s staff, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, there are already a few names on the list to make the jump and become key assistants to the head coach.

Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Scottie Montgomery

Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand

Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard