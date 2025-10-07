Trending topics:
NFL News: Dan Campbell gets positive update on key Lions player’s injury status

Dan Campbell and Jared Goff’s Detroit Lions need their full roster at peak condition to take on the remainder of the NFL season.

By Matías Persuh

Head coach Dan Campbell looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns.
© Mike Mulholland/Getty ImagesHead coach Dan Campbell looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns.

As of now, the NFC North has a clear leader — the Detroit Lions. With a 4–1 record, Dan Campbell’s squad continues to march forward this NFL season, despite ongoing setbacks related to injuries.

During the team’s latest outing — a big win over the Bengals — Terrion Arnold suffered a tough shoulder injury. While early speculation pointed to a potential season-ending setback, recent reports suggest the injury may be less serious than initially feared.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, who reported the news via his official X account (formerly Twitter), the cornerback could return to the field sooner than expected.

“A second opinion on Lions CB Terrion Arnold’s shoulder today revealed the injury is not as bad as feared and he now is expected to return, as one source described, ‘sooner than expected’, quite possibly this month,” he reported via @AdamSchefter.

Terrion Arnold

Terrion Arnold #0 of the Detroit Lions.

Arnold has been in the starting lineup for all five games this season, recording 22 tackles and breaking up four passes. The 2024 first-round selection finished his rookie campaign with 60 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.

Three-word message

Arnold has been one of the key pieces in Dan Campbell’s defensive scheme so far, and his absence would have been a significant blow to the unit.

Through his official X account (formerly Twitter), the cornerback shared a three-word message as he works through this moment: “God is good…”

What’s next for the Lions?

  • @ Kansas City Chiefs, October 12
  • vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, October 20
  • Bye Week
  • vs Minnesota Vikings, November 2
  • @ Washington Commanders, November 9
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
