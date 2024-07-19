Davante Adams is one of the best wideouts in the entire NFL, but now he has named his top-5 list, including several surprises in it.

The position of wide receiver is crucial in the NFL. Currently, Davante Adams stands out as one of the best at his position, and the Las Vegas Raiders player has identified who he believes are the top five wideouts today.

In 2022, the Raiders, looking to improve their offense, traded a 1st and a 2nd round pick for the elite wide receiver. Davante Adams left the Packers to join the AFC West club in a bold move by Las Vegas.

Despite the struggles with the team’s quarterbacks, Davante Adams has delivered remarkable performances. He’s aiming to win a Super Bowl with the Raiders, proving that he can succeed anywhere and with anyone throwing passes to him.

Davante Adams names the best five wide receivers in the NFL

The Raiders, despite not having a top-tier quarterback, are a threat through the air. Davante Adams is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers in the league, and even he knows he’s part of the elite.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Davante Adams listed the top five wide receivers in the NFL right now. He put himself at the top of the list, with Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, and Ja’Marr Chase completing the lineup.

Surprisingly, Adams didn’t include the Eagles’ A.J. Brown but mentioned him as an honorable mention. Davante also shared his criteria for this list, highlighting the exceptional skills of all the players named.

“It’s third-and-8, and it’s man-to-man coverage in the boundary,” Adams said. “That’s what I’m choosing it off of. I’m not just choosing it off of just production. I’m choosing it off of who is going to get open when I need them to get open.”

There are several wideouts who could have made it onto this list, such as Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Stefon Diggs, or Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, many fans may agree with Adams’ top five selections.