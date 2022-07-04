The Green Bay Packers lost their best weapon in Davante Adams. But Davante Adams also lost a top-notch quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, and Brett Favre thinks he'll regret that.

Davante Adams didn't want to stay with the Green Bay Packers any longer. He wanted to play with his college quarterback Derek Carr again, and the Las Vegas Raiders didn't hesitate to make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Needless to say, losing one of the best three wideouts in the league was a massive blow for the Packers. Adams had been Aaron Rodgers' no.1 target for years and one of the most impactful offensive players in the NFL.

But even though the Packers will most definitely miss him and his status as a massive red zone threat, Brett Favre believes Adams will miss Rodgers and the Packers the most after this divorce.

NFL News: Brett Favre Says Davante Adams Will Miss Packers, Aaron Rodgers

“No disrespect to Davante at all — zero disrespect. I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now, will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell,” the legendary QB told TMZ Sports. “I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. He may never be, and that’s no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him."

“That’s not to say he’s not a great player because he is a tremendous player and we’ll see that with Las Vegas," Favre added. "But it’s just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I’d be shocked if he had the same year (this year) he’s had. That’s not to say he can’t do it, but I would be shocked.”

Packers Will Land On Their Feet Without Adams, Says Favre

The Packers added an intriguing talent in Christian Watson, signed Sammy Watkins, and drafted Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure. While neither of them is Davante Adams, Favre thinks they'll be just fine:

“They’ll be OK,” Favre sentenced. “It’s hard to replace a great player like Davante Adams. It’s hard to replace Aaron Rodgers. You don’t replace those players. You plug someone and hope that the others take up the slack until that person finds their own way. Aaron’s too good. Much like Tom Brady has gone into every season and manage to systematically tear teams apart with whoever. It doesn’t matter. And that will be the case with Aaron.”

Rodgers has proven over and over that he doesn't need to have a big-name wideout running routes for him. He's a master of making the most of the hand he's been given, so maybe Favre isn't that far off with this take.