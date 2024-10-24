Trending topics:
The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed Desmond Ridder to add depth to their roster, and the former Atlanta Falcons player has shared a touching reason behind his decision to join the AFC West club.

Desmond RIdder, new quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Grant Halverson/Getty ImagesDesmond RIdder, new quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new signal-caller. Following Aidan O’Connell’s injury, the club signed Desmond Ridder, who shared a heartfelt reason for joining the AFC West team.

Injuries have impacted many teams this 2024 NFL season. Recently, Aidan O’Connell broke his thumb during a game against the Los Angeles Rams, leaving the Raiders without their starting quarterback.

Reports suggest Gardner Minshew will start again after losing the job to O’Connell. However, the Raiders also signed Desmond Ridder to compete with Minshew and add depth to their roster.

Desmond Ridder gives a touching statement on his Raiders arrival

The Raiders have faced a challenging 2024 season. Since Derek Carr’s departure last year, they have struggled to find a consistent quarterback, and their search seems to continue.

After moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason, the team brought in Gardner Minshew to compete with O’Connell. Minshew won the starting job but was quickly replaced after five games by O’Connell, who broke his thumb in Week 7 and will miss several weeks.

To bolster their roster, the Raiders signed Desmond Ridder, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this year. Ridder, who started for the Falcons in 2023, now has another opportunity and is determined to make the most of it.

“I was just cut three months ago, that should be enough opportunity, enough motivation to keep me going anytime,” Ridder said. “Back home, I got the call and everything. And my daughter’s like, ‘Daddy, where you going?’ I’m like, ‘I gotta go to Vegas.’ But I know I do everything for them. I do everything for my family. So this is just another opportunity to go out and prove to them, prove to myself, prove to everyone, that I can be out here.”

Desmond Ridder, former quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons

Desmond Ridder, former quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons

The Cardinals didn’t add Ridder to their 53-man roster, opting to keep Clayton Tune as the backup instead. Despite this, Ridder now has a prime opportunity with the Raiders, especially following Gardner Minshew’s struggles early in the season.

What is Desmond Ridder’s contract with the Las Vegas Raiders?

Desmond Ridder will certainly provide strong competition for Gardner Minshew in Las Vegas. The former Falcons quarterback left Atlanta after Kirk Cousins arrived, though this doesn’t necessarily imply he’s not capable of starting in the NFL.

Following his release from the Cardinals, Ridder entered free agency and has now signed a one-year, $985,000 deal with the Raiders. He’s hoping to secure an extension by the end of the 2024 season, proving his worth as a reliable option under center.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

