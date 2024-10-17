According to rumors, the Las Vegas Raiders could trade Maxx Corsby in the upcoming days, and the star defensive end has fueled those speculations with an unexpected comment about it.

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and rumors suggest the Las Vegas Raiders may be considering trading Maxx Crosby. The star defensive end has now added fuel to the speculation with a surprising comment regarding a possible exit.

This is the time of year when teams begin making significant changes to position themselves for a better future. While some clubs prepare for the rest of the season, others are already looking ahead to the coming years.

Many fans believe the Raiders should focus on future seasons, given their poor start this year. After trading away Davante Adams, the major question now is: Will Maxx Crosby be the next to leave the team?

Maxx Crosby’s surprising comment leaves fans speculating about his future.

Despite the Raiders’ well-known struggles, Maxx Crosby remains one of the league’s top defensive players. He’s a relentless force for any opposing quarterback, and his talents are in high demand across the league.

Earlier this week, the Raiders traded Davante Adams to the Jets, sparking speculation that the team may become sellers this year as they aim to rebuild for the future.

While the Raiders don’t have many appealing assets left to trade, Maxx Crosby is an exception. He’s the team’s current star player, and rumors are swirling that he could be on the move following Adams’ departure.

Yesterday, the Raiders made a final decision on Maxx Crosby’s trade, with owner Mark Davis firmly rejecting trade talks. However, Crosby himself fueled further speculation by stating he wants to win—even if it’s not Las Vegas.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after recording a sack in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’m not here to rebuild, I’m here to win,” Crosby said to reporters on Thursday. “So, you know, I don’t know. Whatever that means, but yeah I’m here to win now. And wherever I’m gonna be, I’m gonna here to win. So that’s all that matters to me.”

Which teams could be interested in trading for Maxx Crosby?

As mentioned earlier, Maxx Crosby is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. For that reason, the Raiders are likely to receive numerous offers for him, but it remains uncertain whether they will be persuaded to move on from their star defensive end.

In recent days, Aidan Hutchinson suffered a fractured tibia and fibula, leading to speculation that the Detroit Lions might make an offer for Maxx Crosby to fill the void left by their injured star.

