Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Colorado star Shedeur Sanders sends subtle message to Tom Brady, Raiders

Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders sent Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady a subtle message.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 27-24.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesQuarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 27-24.

By Federico O'donnell

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders subtly hinted at Las Vegas Raiders new minority owner Tom Brady during his latest podcast episode. The Buffaloes star is putting on a stellar season in Boulder and is ranked among the top QB prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur and the Buffaloes boast a 5-2 record and are on the hunt for a College Football Playoffs appearance. As for Sanders, the young QB is currently fifth for passing yards across the nation. The Buffs will face the Cincinnati Bearcats this upcoming weekend in a critical matchup in the Big 12.

The Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the AFC West with a 2-5 record. The team has struggled and recently parted ways with superstar Davante Adams. However, with Tom Brady now a minority owner, the organization is hoping for a fresh start.

Advertisement

It’s still too early to talk about the upcoming NFL Draft, but the buzz around Shedeur Sanders and his potential professional destination is growing. Many link Deion Sanders’ son to the Raiders franchise and the Buffaloes quarterback sent a subtle message to the organization and new minority owner, Brady.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes throws during their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes throws during their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Advertisement

“I think it was a great decision for him and, you know, he did everything he can on the field, so off the field he’s I guess indulging in a lot of different things now, but, they say he looking for a quarterback, so we’ll see.”

NCAAF News: Brandon Sorsby warns Cincinnati teammates about Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

see also

NCAAF News: Brandon Sorsby warns Cincinnati teammates about Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Shedeur meets with owner Mark Davis

Sanders has previously met with Raiders owner Mark Davis during a Las Vegas Aces WNBA Playoffs game. So, the relationship between Shedeur and the organization has grabbed headlines recently. With the addition of the greatest QB to ever play, ‘Sin City’ is looking more enticing for one of the NCAA’s biggest names.

Advertisement

How many picks do the Raiders own for the upcoming Draft?

The Las Vegas Raiders currently possess 10 picks for the 2025 Draft. Through the NFL’s Week 7, the Raiders would select 8th overall. However, judging by recent mock drafts that’d not be enough for the organization to sign Shedeur. If the season ended today, the Raiders would have to trade up to select Colorado‘s prospect.

Shedeur Sanders draft projection

Shedeur is projected to be selected in the Top-5. Whether he is the first QB taken in the Draft, or Miami’s Cam Ward goes ahead of him, is yet to be seen and could be decided during the NCAA’s final stretch of the season. Or it may go down to the wire and the decision be made by teams after the Combine.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Andy Reid and Chiefs wanted another wide receiver before trade for DeAndre Hopkins
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs wanted another wide receiver before trade for DeAndre Hopkins

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses if Chicago White Sox could relocate
MLB

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses if Chicago White Sox could relocate

NFL News: Panthers QB Bryce Young sends strong message to HC Dave Canales, Andy Dalton
NFL

NFL News: Panthers QB Bryce Young sends strong message to HC Dave Canales, Andy Dalton

NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs make surprising move to let Patrick Mahomes count on DeAndre Hopkins
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs make surprising move to let Patrick Mahomes count on DeAndre Hopkins

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo