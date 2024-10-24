NCAAF News: Colorado star Shedeur Sanders sends subtle message to Tom Brady, Raiders

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders subtly hinted at Las Vegas Raiders new minority owner Tom Brady during his latest podcast episode. The Buffaloes star is putting on a stellar season in Boulder and is ranked among the top QB prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur and the Buffaloes boast a 5-2 record and are on the hunt for a College Football Playoffs appearance. As for Sanders, the young QB is currently fifth for passing yards across the nation. The Buffs will face the Cincinnati Bearcats this upcoming weekend in a critical matchup in the Big 12.

The Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the AFC West with a 2-5 record. The team has struggled and recently parted ways with superstar Davante Adams. However, with Tom Brady now a minority owner, the organization is hoping for a fresh start.

It’s still too early to talk about the upcoming NFL Draft, but the buzz around Shedeur Sanders and his potential professional destination is growing. Many link Deion Sanders’ son to the Raiders franchise and the Buffaloes quarterback sent a subtle message to the organization and new minority owner, Brady.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes throws during their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

“I think it was a great decision for him and, you know, he did everything he can on the field, so off the field he’s I guess indulging in a lot of different things now, but, they say he looking for a quarterback, so we’ll see.”

Shedeur meets with owner Mark Davis

Sanders has previously met with Raiders owner Mark Davis during a Las Vegas Aces WNBA Playoffs game. So, the relationship between Shedeur and the organization has grabbed headlines recently. With the addition of the greatest QB to ever play, ‘Sin City’ is looking more enticing for one of the NCAA’s biggest names.

How many picks do the Raiders own for the upcoming Draft?

The Las Vegas Raiders currently possess 10 picks for the 2025 Draft. Through the NFL’s Week 7, the Raiders would select 8th overall. However, judging by recent mock drafts that’d not be enough for the organization to sign Shedeur. If the season ended today, the Raiders would have to trade up to select Colorado‘s prospect.

Shedeur Sanders draft projection

Shedeur is projected to be selected in the Top-5. Whether he is the first QB taken in the Draft, or Miami’s Cam Ward goes ahead of him, is yet to be seen and could be decided during the NCAA’s final stretch of the season. Or it may go down to the wire and the decision be made by teams after the Combine.

