The Miami Dolphins have finally emerged as a competitive team, with much credit going to Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver is undoubtedly an elite player, and he has now made a bold promise to shatter an incredible NFL record this year.

Last offseason, the Dolphins decided to add a top wideout to help Tua Tagovailoa. They agreed terms with the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill, one of the best players of his position in the entire league.

His arrival made a significant impact on the team’s offense. In his first season with Miami, Hill recorded 119 receptions for 1,710 yards. However, those impressive numbers are not enough for the 29-year-old, as he has now pledged to achieve an extraordinary milestone in the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Tyreek Hill excites all Dolphins fans by making a bold promise

“I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro,” Hill said on his “It Needed To Be Said” podcast on Saturday. “2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league … 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl — we getting that. Believe that.”

As of today, the single-season receiving yards record holder is Calvin Johnson, a member of the Hall of Fame. In 2012, while playing for the Detroit Lions, the wide receiver had 120 receptions for 1,964 yards, averaging 16.1 receiving yards per catch.