Undoubtedly, AJ Brown has proven to be a valuable asset for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, recent challenges have cast a shadow on his situation, with rumors circulating that a trade could be on the horizon.

The Eagles had a challenging 2023 NFL season. Despite a remarkable start to the campaign, their final games were disappointing, with losses in six out of their last seven matches.

Amidst their rough patch, rumors circulated that players were discontent with the team. Star wide receiver AJ Brown heightened speculation by deleting all Eagles-related social media posts, hinting at a possible desire to part ways with the team.

AJ Brown gets real on the possibility of being traded

The Eagles concluded the 2023 season on a disappointing note, failing to find success and ending their campaign with a loss in the Wild Card round against the Buccaneers.

At the onset of their challenging period, numerous players and coaches expressed their discontent with the team. AJ Brown, among them, took a notable step by erasing all Eagles-related content from his social media accounts.

Given these circumstances, there are rumors circulating that Brown could be traded for the 2024 season. Despite having two years left on his contract, it seems that the relationship between him and the team has reached a breaking point.

As of today, there are no reports of teams interested in Brown. However, the wide receiver is aware that his time with the Eagles might be over soon, but doesn’t want to think about it.

“I don’t know. Maybe they know something I don’t know,” Brown said on the Up And Adams Show Wednesday. “I kinda been through this before. I’m a vet. I’ll remain quiet. If something happens I’ll be waiting by the phone and if not, I’ll be right here.”

Regarding the deletion of his social media posts related to the Eagles, Brown clarified that it had nothing to do with the franchise. The wide receiver didn’t elaborate much but mentioned that it was in response to the circulating trade rumors.

Which teams could be interested in AJ Brown?

Last season, AJ Brown faced several issues with the Eagles. Multiple instances were captured on camera where he was seen in discussions with Jalen Hurts, his quarterback, indicating a strained relationship between the two.

As mentioned earlier, no offers have been reported for him yet. Nevertheless, teams like the Texans, Colts, Bengals, and Chiefs are potential suitors, considering the possibility of pursuing the veteran receiver to enhance their offense in the upcoming season.