The 2023 NFL season ended sooner than expected for the Philadelphia Eagles. They were defeated in the Wild Card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, putting in doubt whether Nick Sirianni should continue as their head coach.

It is clear that the Eagles are not going through their best moment. Even though they had a strong start this season, their ending was not the best, losing five out of their last six games of the regular campaign.

As they were unable to win the NFC East, the Eagles had to visit Tampa Bay to play against the Bucs in the Wild Card. Surprisingly, the home club rose with the victory, eliminating Philadelphia from all chances of fighting for the Vince Lombardi trophy this year.

Jalen Hurts addresses Nick Sirianni’s future with the Eagles

Eagles fans went through a roller coaster of feelings this year. The team had a great start, and everyone thought they would win the NFC East title, but they lost it by the end of the season with terrible performances during the last games.

The Buccaneers took advantage of that bad moment and easily defeated the Eagles in the Wild Card round. Tampa Bay won with a final 32-9 score, with a disappointing game by Philadelphia in almost every area.

For this reason, fans are wondering if Sirianni should continue coaching the team. Throughout the entire season, there were rumors that he had lost the locker room, as several players were caught arguing on the sidelines among themselves and even with coaches.

However, it seems like players still want to work with Sirianni. Jalen Hurts, starting quarterback of the Eagles, sent a strong message to the coach, backing him up to take the team next season.

“I didn’t know he was going anywhere,” Hurts said on the continuity of Sirianni, via a team transcript. “I have a ton of confidence in everyone in this building. Just a matter of us going out there and playing clean football, and that’s been something we have not done.”

It is true that, even though the expectations were high, Sirianni has done a remarkable job with the Eagles. He has made the playoffs in all three seasons he has coached the team, with a .667 win percentage that ranks the highest in franchise history.

“I’m not thinking about that,” Sirianni said about his continuity. “I’m thinking about the guys. Again, there is a lot of guys in that locker room, all the guys in that locker room, every single one of them, that put their heart and soul into this.

“I’m not worried about me, I’m not. You know, as the head coach, I’m just trying to be there for our guys and staff right now through a tough time. Obviously, we didn’t finish anywhere near where we wanted to finish. And so, again, my heart feels for these guys, we’re are all taking it hard and that is where my mind is right now.”

Are there problems inside the locker room of the Eagles?

As mentioned earlier, throughout the entire season, there were rumors that the Eagles’ locker room was broken. Several members of the team shared heated discussions on the sidelines, and of course, this raised a lot of questions about Nick Sirianni’s control over his players.

Prior to the game against the Buccaneers, AJ Brown, star wide receiver of the team, deleted all his Eagles-related posts on his Instagram account. Although he didn’t play due to an injury, rumors suggest that the real reason was that he’s no longer comfortable with Philadelphia.