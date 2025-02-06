Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could face the Eagles without having to protect Patrick Mahomes from Jalen Carter. The information was confirmed by Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, after being asked about the topic by John Clark of NBC.

“Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told me Jalen Carter has an illness that is going around through some of the team, but he hopes Jalen will be good for the Super Bowl. Jalen was a limited participant in practice yesterday and was not at the media sessions.”

Shockingly, in recent days, Jalen Carter has appeared on the Eagles’ injury report heading into the Super Bowl and, as a result, has been unable to attend the team’s media sessions in New Orleans.

Who got injured with Eagles?

Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), Brandon Graham (elbow) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were limited participants in practice for the Eagles before the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

The most intriguing situation is that of Jalen Carter, who appears on the list as a limited participant due to an illness that has not been disclosed. Meanwhile, Zack Baun (groin), Britain Covey (neck), Landon Dickerson (knee), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Cam Jurgens (back) and CJ Uzomah (abdomen) were full participants and should be ready to go.

