Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Eagles could face Andy Reid and Chiefs without star player in Super Bowl according to injury report

The Philadelphia Eagles may be without a key player as they prepare to take on Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. A recent injury report has raised concerns about the availability of one of their star defenders.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could face the Eagles without having to protect Patrick Mahomes from Jalen Carter. The information was confirmed by Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, after being asked about the topic by John Clark of NBC.

“Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told me Jalen Carter has an illness that is going around through some of the team, but he hopes Jalen will be good for the Super Bowl. Jalen was a limited participant in practice yesterday and was not at the media sessions.”

Shockingly, in recent days, Jalen Carter has appeared on the Eagles’ injury report heading into the Super Bowl and, as a result, has been unable to attend the team’s media sessions in New Orleans.

Advertisement

Who got injured with Eagles?

Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), Brandon Graham (elbow) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were limited participants in practice for the Eagles before the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

The most intriguing situation is that of Jalen Carter, who appears on the list as a limited participant due to an illness that has not been disclosed. Meanwhile, Zack Baun (groin), Britain Covey (neck), Landon Dickerson (knee), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Cam Jurgens (back) and CJ Uzomah (abdomen) were full participants and should be ready to go.

Advertisement
NFL referees send clear message to Josh Allen and Bills after controversial loss against Chiefs in playoffs

see also

NFL referees send clear message to Josh Allen and Bills after controversial loss against Chiefs in playoffs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards makes something clear to the Mavericks about Luka Doncic
NBA

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards makes something clear to the Mavericks about Luka Doncic

John Elway reveals his pick for the NFL’s best QB of all time
NFL

John Elway reveals his pick for the NFL’s best QB of all time

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres nets 30-minute treble: What are Messi and Ronaldo’s fastest hat-tricks?
Soccer

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres nets 30-minute treble: What are Messi and Ronaldo’s fastest hat-tricks?

Report confirms if Russell Wilson will sign new contract with Steelers or Raiders
NFL

Report confirms if Russell Wilson will sign new contract with Steelers or Raiders

Better Collective Logo