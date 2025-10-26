Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Eagles have reportedly made final decision on A.J. Brown trade

The Philadelphia Eagles have already made a crucial decision regarding A.J. Brown’s future with the team after the wide receiver has consistently complained about his situation with Jalen Hurts.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

A.J. Brown wide receiver of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesA.J. Brown wide receiver of the Philadelphia Eagles

Despite all the rumors that have surfaced in recent weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles are not going to trade A.J. Brown. According to a report from Adam Schefter, several teams are interested, but the star wide receiver is not available ahead of the November 4 trade deadline.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are not expected to trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown before the NFL’s Nov. 4 deadline, sources told ESPN. Teams still are eyeing Brown as the deadline approaches, according to sources, but the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are not looking to move the three-time Pro Bowler.”

Brown has shown his frustration with the passing game led by Jalen Hurts, which has created the perception that the player is not happy with the defending Super Bowl champions. Although Schefter notes that general manager Howie Roseman is willing to listen to offers for the wide receiver, he is not expected to accept any.

Advertisement

Did A.J. Brown get traded?

No. A.J. Brown didn’t get traded, and it seems that won’t happen this season, according to Adam Schefter. At the moment, the wide receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury, but the report provides a return date.

“Although A.J. Brown already has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Giants, the Eagles have a bye next week and their Pro Bowl wide receivers is expected to have a realistic chance to return the following week for a Monday night game vs. the Packers, per sources.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Micah Parsons sends clear message to Eagles about using Tush Push on four consecutive plays against Giants

see also

NFL News: Micah Parsons sends clear message to Eagles about using Tush Push on four consecutive plays against Giants

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Eagles lose Jalen Hurts' four key teammates for game against Giants
NFL

Eagles lose Jalen Hurts' four key teammates for game against Giants

Jalen Hurts suffers major setback as Eagles lose key weapon for Giants game
NFL

Jalen Hurts suffers major setback as Eagles lose key weapon for Giants game

Giants WR warns Jaxson Dart about away game against Jalen Hurts’ Eagles
NFL

Giants WR warns Jaxson Dart about away game against Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

Is D’Andre Swift playing today for Bears vs Ravens in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is D’Andre Swift playing today for Bears vs Ravens in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

Better Collective Logo