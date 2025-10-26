Despite all the rumors that have surfaced in recent weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles are not going to trade A.J. Brown. According to a report from Adam Schefter, several teams are interested, but the star wide receiver is not available ahead of the November 4 trade deadline.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are not expected to trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown before the NFL’s Nov. 4 deadline, sources told ESPN. Teams still are eyeing Brown as the deadline approaches, according to sources, but the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are not looking to move the three-time Pro Bowler.”

Brown has shown his frustration with the passing game led by Jalen Hurts, which has created the perception that the player is not happy with the defending Super Bowl champions. Although Schefter notes that general manager Howie Roseman is willing to listen to offers for the wide receiver, he is not expected to accept any.

Did A.J. Brown get traded?

No. A.J. Brown didn’t get traded, and it seems that won’t happen this season, according to Adam Schefter. At the moment, the wide receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury, but the report provides a return date.

“Although A.J. Brown already has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Giants, the Eagles have a bye next week and their Pro Bowl wide receivers is expected to have a realistic chance to return the following week for a Monday night game vs. the Packers, per sources.”

