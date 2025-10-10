Micah Parsons wasn’t happy watching the Philadelphia Eagles use the Tush Push in four consecutive plays to score a touchdown against the New York Giants. The reaction of the Packers star player reflected what many were thinking on social media. “This is not football!”

Parsons also added two trash-throwing man emojis to his message. A clear statement that, at least for Micah, a play like that takes all the essence out of football.

We can’t forget that Micah Parsons experienced the effects of the Tush Push firsthand for many years while playing for the Dallas Cowboys. NFL owners came very close to banning the controversial play in the offseason, but they didn’t get enough votes. Now, with the sequence in New York and the number of offsides calls the referees haven’t made against the Eagles, this could be the last year for the play.

What is the Tush Push?

The Tush Push is a very controversial quarterback sneak play primarily used in short-yardage situations in football, especially by the Eagles. That was a key tool on their playbook to win the last Super Bowl.

It involves the quarterback taking the snap and immediately leaning forward to gain the necessary yardage, while one or more teammates push him from behind to increase momentum. The play has been effective near the goal line or on third-and-short or fourth-and-short situations, as it can overpower defenders and create a quick path for the quarterback to cross the line of scrimmage.

Critics argue that it undermines the traditional aspects of football because it relies more on brute force and teamwork pushing the quarterback rather than skill, strategy, or finesse. Supporters, however, see it as a legitimate tactic that takes advantage of the rules and maximizes the offense’s chance of success in crucial moments.

The NFL has debated whether to ban the “Tush Push” due to safety concerns and the perception that it gives an unfair advantage. Some owners and analysts argue that repeatedly pushing a quarterback from behind increases the risk of injury with the offensive linemen going down quickly on their rivals. Despite this, the play remains legal although, thanks to what happened on Thursday, the end might be soon.

