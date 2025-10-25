The Philadelphia Eagles have officially ruled out three more players, in addition to A.J. Brown, for their Week 8 game against the New York Giants. The star wide receiver has a hamstring injury that will prevent him from participating in the rematch against Jaxson Dart and now the list is even longer.

It’s important to remember that, just two weeks ago, the Giants defeated the Eagles 34-17 in one of the biggest surprises of the season. That tightened the race for the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

Additionally, the defending Super Bowl champions have no margin for error in their attempt to secure home-field advantage during the playoffs, considering the strength shown by teams like the Rams, the Packers, and the Lions. Philadelphia has struggled a lot in the postseason when playing on the road.

Who is injured with Eagles?

A.J. Brown (hamstring), Cam Jurgens (knee), Adoree Jackson (concussion), and Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) are injured for the Eagles, and all will be out for the game against the Giants.

After many weeks of controversy in which Brown has shown dissatisfaction with the team’s passing game, Jalen Hurts could have a chance to make things work without the noise caused by the veteran wide receiver.

