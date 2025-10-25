Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Eagles lose Jalen Hurts’ four key teammates for game against Giants in Week 8

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles received bad news on the latest injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jalen Hurts quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesJalen Hurts quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially ruled out three more players, in addition to A.J. Brown, for their Week 8 game against the New York Giants. The star wide receiver has a hamstring injury that will prevent him from participating in the rematch against Jaxson Dart and now the list is even longer.

It’s important to remember that, just two weeks ago, the Giants defeated the Eagles 34-17 in one of the biggest surprises of the season. That tightened the race for the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

Additionally, the defending Super Bowl champions have no margin for error in their attempt to secure home-field advantage during the playoffs, considering the strength shown by teams like the Rams, the Packers, and the Lions. Philadelphia has struggled a lot in the postseason when playing on the road.

Advertisement

Who is injured with Eagles?

A.J. Brown (hamstring), Cam Jurgens (knee), Adoree Jackson (concussion), and Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) are injured for the Eagles, and all will be out for the game against the Giants.

After many weeks of controversy in which Brown has shown dissatisfaction with the team’s passing game, Jalen Hurts could have a chance to make things work without the noise caused by the veteran wide receiver.

Advertisement
Saquon Barkley’s net worth: How rich is the running back for the Philadelphia Eagles?

see also

Saquon Barkley’s net worth: How rich is the running back for the Philadelphia Eagles?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Jalen Hurts suffers major setback as Eagles lose key weapon for Giants game
NFL

Jalen Hurts suffers major setback as Eagles lose key weapon for Giants game

Giants WR warns Jaxson Dart about away game against Jalen Hurts’ Eagles
NFL

Giants WR warns Jaxson Dart about away game against Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

Jalen Hurts reveals driving force behind Eagles’ massive win against Vikings in Week 7
NFL

Jalen Hurts reveals driving force behind Eagles’ massive win against Vikings in Week 7

Is Devon Dampier playing tonight, Oct. 25, for Utah Utes vs Colorado Buffaloes?
College Football

Is Devon Dampier playing tonight, Oct. 25, for Utah Utes vs Colorado Buffaloes?

Better Collective Logo