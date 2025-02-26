NFL News: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni makes something clear on Tush Push controversy

The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and rightfully so. At times, they showcased a solid game, with variations on both defense and offense. In their latest outing, much was made of the ‘Tush Push’ play, which proved to be highly beneficial for Jalen Hurts’ game. Nick Sirianni, head coach of the reigning champs in the NFL, made his stance clear on this controversial situation.

Many NFL stars have gathered in Indianapolis, eager to see what the Combine has in store for them. During media interactions, the debate surrounding the ‘Tush Push’ was unavoidable—a unique play that proved highly beneficial for the Eagles last season.

“I’ve seen some of the stuff that it’s an automatic play or that it’s not. We work really, really [hard]. I almost feel a little insulted because we work so hard at that play. The amount of things that we’ve looked into how to coach that play, the fundamentals,” Sirianni said to the press.

“There’s a thousand plays out there, but it comes down to how you teach the fundamentals and how the players go through and do the fundamentals. I can’t tell you how many times we practiced the snap. We practice the play because it’s not a play that’s easy to practice, so there’s different ways we figured out how to practice it.”

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown with the Tush Push play against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The plan to ban the Eagles’ signature ‘Tush Push’ play

The success the Eagles found with this unique play reached unexpected levels, with some franchises even proposing that such plays be regulated in order to limit their use throughout games.

Nick Sirianni is convinced that several teams are pushing for this regulation due to the immense success Philadelphia has had in exploiting the play to their advantage.

“It’s a little insulting to say we’re good at it, so it’s automatic,” he said. “We work really hard at it. You see it throughout the league. I mean, we saw it in the championship games that a team failed at it and ultimately didn’t end up winning the game because of it,

“Every week, I watch every first-and-goal red-zone fail, every single time. Sometimes that first-and-goal starts at the 1(-yard line), and you see the team not be able to get in because they’re not able to do that. I think it’s a skill that our team has because of the players that we have, the way the coaches coach it. Again, there’s just so much time put into it. The fact that it’s a successful play for the Eagles and people want to take that away is a little unfair.”

Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during a press conference after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The league is concerned about injuries with this play

One of the main reasons the league could start regulating this play is the fear of serious injuries during its execution. Sirianni addressed the situation, denying that anything of that magnitude has occurred.

“I think when you look at that — ’cause we’ve looked into that, too — there wasn’t a lot of injuries there,” he said. “I think that’s a little made up, to be honest. Now, the numbers will tell the truth, but I don’t think there (were) many injuries with it this year. I can’t remember one injury we had on that play, and we ran it more than anybody else.”

“Obviously, I’m protective of it because we’ve had success with it,” the HC also added. “Again, I think that the competition committee will do a good job of looking at everything.”