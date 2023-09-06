In 2021, the Atlanta Falcons decided to include Cordarelle Patterson to bolster their offense. Two seasons later, the NFC South squad has invented a new position in football for their versatile player ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign.

The Atlanta Falcons truly need to have a completely different season compared to last year’s. They haven’t been able to put together a decent campaign since their heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots, which was a significant setback for them.

Two years ago, the Falcons decided to bolster their offense by signing the versatile player Cordarelle Patterson, a former 29th overall pick. He’s expected to contribute to Desmond Ridder’s success, but fans are unsure about the specific role he will play.

Falcons release their 2023 depth chart; gives new position to Cordarelle Patterson

Cordarelle Patterson is one of the most experienced players in the roster of the Falcons. The 32-year-old is set to participate in his 11th NFL season, but the team’s fans don’t know how staff will use him this year.

The former 29th overall pick entered the league as a wide receiver. However, he has also tried other positions like running back or punt returner, so that’s why the Falcons have created a new position for him: the Joker.

Atlanta released its depth chart today, and Patterson appeared with a “J” next to his name, which stands for ‘Joker’. The team introduced this new role as a hybrid WR/RB position, given the way he plays.