Mac Jones is known across the NFL for not being the most polite player on the field. Now, a six-time Pro Bowler got real about his attitude, critiquing the trash talk of the New England Patriots quarterback.

In 2021, the Patriots were forced to select a quarterback in the NFL Draft. They chose Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick, as he was one of the best prospects of that year’s class.

Four quarterbacks were drafted before the former Alabama player. He wants to prove that those teams made a huge mistake by not selecting him, and the Patriots really need him to do so.

Calaias Campbell judges Mac Jones’ trash talk for one main reason

The Patriots went from a very respectful Tom Brady to a not-so-polite Mac Jones. Since his arrival in 2021, the 24-year-old quarterback has been severely judged for his attitude, and players across the NFL have had enough of him.

Jones has been caught on camera making some dirty plays against his rivals. Now, Calais Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler, has critiqued the Patriots’ quarterback for his trash talk, comparing him to an expert in this matter.

“(Longtime Chargers QB) Philip Rivers was a good trash talker,” Campbell said to ESPN, “but he was never disrespectful. Mac Jones actually, he was kind of disrespectful. I’m like, ‘Hold on, man.’ (It was) just trash talk to the highest level.”

According to several reports, the Patriots have spoken with Jones about his attitude, as they know he could receive harder hits for it. This season, we will see if their conversation was understood by the quarterback.