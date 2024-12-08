Chiefs News: Andy Reid gives Patrick Mahomes new weapons in final stretch of 2024 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched a playoff berth, but they still have a No. 1 seed to defend in the 2024 NFL season. Therefore, Andy Reid is giving Patrick Mahomes new options in offense.

On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they’ve added wide receiver Nikko Remigio and tight end Baylor Cupp to the active roster. This means Mahomes will have two more pass catchers in Week 14.

Remigio is expected to serve as a long-term replacement for wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who was placed on Injured Reserve by the Chiefs due to a knee injury sustained before Friday’s practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25-year-old, who joined Kansas City after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, was signed from the practice squad to an active roster contract, which suggests he’ll stay with the team beyond this week.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio warms up on the field before playing against the New Orleans Saints in an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game in New Orleans, Louisiana USA on August 13, 2023.

Advertisement

Cupp, on the other hand, was activated via standard elevation. While this move shows that Reid will count on him for the Sunday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it doesn’t guarantee the tight end a spot for future games. The 24-year-old also signed for Kansas City as an undrafted free agent, but a year later than Remigio.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs confirm Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lose another Super Bowl champion to injury

Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs missing many wide receivers

Remigio’s promotion gives the Chiefs more depth at an injury-marred WR room. With Hardman heading to IR, the team currently has four wide receivers on the sidelines: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore, and Hardman.

Brown has yet to play an official game with the defending Super Bowl champions, having picked up a sternoclavicular joint dislocation during the Chiefs’ first game of preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rice followed suit in Week 4, when Mahomes accidentally tackled the Chiefs wide receiver during the road win over the Chargers. A few weeks later, Moore was also placed on IR with a core muscle injury.

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes joins Andy Reid by once again warning Travis Kelce about lateral passes

Kansas City also dealing with injuries at TE

While Cupp’s presence on the active roster beyond Week 14 remains uncertain, his elevation makes sense. Apart from losing the aforementioned wideouts, Mahomes is missing other pass catchers with multiple tight ends getting hurt.

Advertisement

The Chiefs have three TEs on IR: Jared Wiley, Jody Fortson, and Peyton Hendershot. Wiley and Fortson will miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season, so Cupp may have a chance to stay permanently on the active roster if he makes an impression on Reid.