The Chicago Bears are one of many NFL franchises that fell short last season. Aiming to improve their disappointing campaign, management quickly moved to hire Ben Johnson as head coach who will be joined by a former Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. Caleb Williams and the Bears are looking to position themselves as contenders in the NFC North.

The news confirmed the arrival of Eric Bieniemy to the Windy City as the new team’s running back coach. With extensive experience in the professional ranks, the former Chiefs coach comes off a stint as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at UCLA last season.

This was confirmed by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account @Schultz_Report to announce the arrival of a key addition to the new coaching staff that will support Ben Johnson in this new venture.

“Sources: The #Bears are hiring former #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy as their new running backs coach. The respected veteran coach and 2x Super Bowl champion will bring a wealth of experience to Ben Johnson’s new staff in Chicago,” Schultz stated.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Last season saw the Bears comfortably occupy the bottom spot in their division. A negative record of five wins and twelve losses was a tough blow for a team with higher expectations heading into the year.

Bieniemy’s career path

Undoubtedly, Bieniemy’s arrival to the Bears gives a boost to an offense that struggled at times throughout the season. The new assistant to Johnson brings valuable experience in winning major titles in the NFL.

This will be his fourth experience in the league, having previously coached with the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Commanders. Naturally, the pinnacle of his career came alongside Andy Reid.

The former Bengals player had the privilege of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy twice during his career. The first came at Super Bowl LIV, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in 2020. His second victory was in Super Bowl LVII, where they triumphed over the Eagles at the start of 2023.

