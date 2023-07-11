The competition to acquire DeAndre Hopkins has become more interesting. Amidst all the rumors surrounding his potential landing spot, the Kansas City Chiefs have taken another significant step forward in their pursuit of signing the wide receiver for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

It seems like DeAndre Hopkins is taking all the time possible to choose his next team. The wide receiver was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals, and he wants to see which clubs are interested in him, their offers, and their projects, to select the best one.

According to reports, several teams are interested in the 31-year-old wideout. The Chiefs are one of them, as they are trying to bolster Patrick Mahomes‘ offense with a star player like Hopkins.

Chiefs take a significant step forward to sign DeAndre Hopkins this summer

DeAndre Hopkins is trying to find a suitable landing spot. The wide receiver is testing the free agency market for the first time in his career, and he doesn’t want to rush into anything to make the best decision possible.

As of today, only two teams have offered DeAndre Hopkins a deal. According to reports, the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans have made a proposal to the wideout, with the latter being more aggressive in its approach.

However, those two teams are not the only ones pursuing the five-time Pro Bowler. The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing Hopkins, and they have started to make some progress in their quest.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the Chiefs are optimistic about signing All-Pro DT Chris Jones to contract extension soon. This move would create cap space, and then they could offer DeAndre Hopkins a deal.