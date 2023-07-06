DeAndre Hopkins took advantage of the spotlight on Threads to shock the entire NFL. Amidst the rumors surrounding the wide receiver, he decided to open his account on this app to make a big announcement about his next step.

Everybody is waiting to know where DeAndre Hopkins will play next. The Arizona Cardinals recently released the 31-year-old, and now he’s set to join his third squad in the 2023 season.

The five-time Pro Bowler wants a lucrative deal, but also is looking for a Super Bowl contender to sign with. Now, he has made an announcement about his future that could shock the entire league.

DeAndre Hopkins makes big announcement about his future on Threads

Time is running out for DeAndre Hopkins to make a decision. The wide receiver is testing the free-agency market for the first time in his career, and he holds his fate in his own hands as he chooses his next landing spot.

According to several reports, the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, among others, are interested in signing him. Now, the receiver has shared huge information about his future.

Threads, the new app by META, is grabbing everybody’s attention, including celebrities. DeAndre Hopkins has opened his account and made a big announcement in his first post.

“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins posted. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”