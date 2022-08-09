Deshaun Watson is under the spotlight before the 2022 NFL season start. The Browns quarterback could be facing a bigger suspension and Roger Goodell, NFL Comissioner, revealed the real reason behind this pursue from the league.

The 2022 NFL season is about to start, but there are still tons of doubts surrounding Cleveland. The Browns do not know if they will have Deshaun Watson for this campaign due to a possible one-year suspension. Now, Commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed why they are pursuing this punishment for the quarterback.

In recent days, Deshaun Watson faced another problem: a possible bigger suspension for him. The quarterback violated the league's personal conduct policy and the NFL has zero tolerance regarding this topics, so they are trying to add some more games to their first punishment.

It will be a controversial decision no matter which way it goes, either in favor of the league or for Deshaun Watson. With the 2022 season near, these are decisive weeks for the quarterback and the Cleveland Browns. Roger Goodell is very emphatic on his decision to suspend him more time to set a precedent with this type of cases.

Roger Goodell reveals the reason of pursuing the one-year suspension to Deshaun Watson

Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, explained the reasons why the league is trying to get a bigger suspension for Deshaun Watson and the relevance of having independence on the investigations.

"We've seen the evidence", Goodell said after Tuesday's Special League Meeting in Minneapolis. "[Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence, should we enforce the evidence. That there was multiple violations here, and they were egregious, and it was predatory behavior. Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that's responsible."

According to ESPN and Sports Illustrated, NFL offered a settlement to Deshaun Watson that could have suspended him for eight games, but he did not accept it. Now, there are huge possibilities of him not playing the 2022 season.