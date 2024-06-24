Even though the 2024 NFL season has not even started, Mike McCarthy faces a big issue, as he may not be with the Dallas Cowboys for much longer.

NFL News: HC Mike McCarthy's tenure with the Cowboys may be over soon

The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner, but uncertainty currently surrounds Mike McCarthy. The head coach faces a significant problem with the Dallas Cowboys, putting his tenure at risk of ending in the near future.

“Success” is not a word that has described the Cowboys in recent years. Despite boasting a roster full of stars, the team has consistently fallen short of championship expectations.

Many fans believe the main issue is the lack of a strong head coach. While Mike McCarthy’s arrival initially seemed promising, it now appears he might not remain in Dallas for much longer.

Report: Mike McCarthy is getting ‘fed up’ with Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones is widely regarded as one of the most controversial owners in the NFL. He has consistently tried to create a competitive roster for the Cowboys, but his efforts have not been entirely successful.

Despite being one of the best sports franchises in the world in financial terms, the Cowboys’ on-field success has yet to arrive. The team is not in its best moment, and all eyes are on Mike McCarthy.

The head coach, who had a successful tenure with the Green Bay Packers, joined the Lone Star club in 2020. Since then, he has amassed a 42-25 record in the regular season but has a disappointing 1-3 record in the playoffs.

For this reason, rumors suggest that Jerry Jones may fire Mike McCarthy soon. However, it appears the head coach might part ways with the club before the owner decides to relieve him of his duties.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

According to a former Cowboys staff member who spoke with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, Mike McCarthy is getting ‘fed up’ with Jerry Jones. The head coach wants the owner to stop making decisions that impact the club’s performance without consulting him.

Currently, players such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons face contract issues. For McCarthy, it is crucial to keep this nucleus together, as these three players are vital to his plans.

When was the list time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl?

The last time the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl was on January 28, 1996. They defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX.

Since then, the Cowboys have struggled to replicate their past success, experiencing a lengthy championship drought despite numerous playoff appearances.