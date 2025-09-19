The Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns, the Houston Texans, the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers have started the 2025 season with a 0-2 record.

According to NFL Research in a report by Kevin Patra, this is what has happened to teams that get into trouble with a 0-3 record. “Of the 165 clubs to start with a trio of defeats since 1990, only four made the playoffs (2.4%), two won their divisions (1.2%) and not one team won a Super Bowl, per NFL Research. Those numbers rise to 93 of 374 (24.9%), 47 (12.6%), and four (1.1%) with a 1-2 start.”

Of course, in the list of teams with a 0-3 record, the Miami Dolphins must now be included after their loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The big question is what would happen if, for example, the Chiefs lost to the Giants, further complicating their Super Bowl hopes.

Has any 0-3 NFL team made the playoffs?

In the past 25 years, only one team has managed to make the playoffs after starting the season with a 0-3 record. The 2018 Houston Texans began with losses to the Patriots, Titans, and Giants but impressively bounced back.

That team, led by Bill O’Brien, got nine consecutive victories and finished with an 11-5 record to qualify for the playoffs, surprisingly winning the AFC South. However, in the Wild Card round, they were eliminated by the Indianapolis Colts.

