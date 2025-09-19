Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: How many teams make the playoffs after 0-3 start?

Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of starting the 2025 season with a 0-3 record. History shows that would complicate any hopes of reaching the Super Bowl.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns, the Houston Texans, the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers have started the 2025 season with a 0-2 record.

According to NFL Research in a report by Kevin Patra, this is what has happened to teams that get into trouble with a 0-3 record. “Of the 165 clubs to start with a trio of defeats since 1990, only four made the playoffs (2.4%), two won their divisions (1.2%) and not one team won a Super Bowl, per NFL Research. Those numbers rise to 93 of 374 (24.9%), 47 (12.6%), and four (1.1%) with a 1-2 start.”

Of course, in the list of teams with a 0-3 record, the Miami Dolphins must now be included after their loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The big question is what would happen if, for example, the Chiefs lost to the Giants, further complicating their Super Bowl hopes.

Advertisement

Has any 0-3 NFL team made the playoffs?

In the past 25 years, only one team has managed to make the playoffs after starting the season with a 0-3 record. The 2018 Houston Texans began with losses to the Patriots, Titans, and Giants but impressively bounced back.

That team, led by Bill O’Brien, got nine consecutive victories and finished with an 11-5 record to qualify for the playoffs, surprisingly winning the AFC South. However, in the Wild Card round, they were eliminated by the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury report for game against Giants

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury report for game against Giants

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury

Bills’ Josh Allen becomes the fastest player to get 300 TDs: How long did it take Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes?
NFL

Bills’ Josh Allen becomes the fastest player to get 300 TDs: How long did it take Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes?

Andy Reid’s Chiefs get new update on Xavier Worthy as Patrick Mahomes’ rookie teammate is set to debut
NFL

Andy Reid’s Chiefs get new update on Xavier Worthy as Patrick Mahomes’ rookie teammate is set to debut

Andre Agassi believes Carlos Alcaraz has combined qualities of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Tennis

Andre Agassi believes Carlos Alcaraz has combined qualities of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

Better Collective Logo