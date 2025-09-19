Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury report for game against Giants

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs released their latest injury report, in which Patrick Mahomes surprisingly appeared ahead of their game against the Giants.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed that cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) and defensive end Mike Danna (quad) have been officially ruled out for the Week 3 game against the New York Giants.

In the latest injury report, Josh Simmons, Hollywood Brown, Ashton Gillotte, Charles Omenihu, Jawaan Taylor, and Drue Tranquill were listed as full participants, so they are projected to play next Sunday.

One thing that stood out in the report was that Patrick Mahomes appeared with a right wrist injury, but he is expected to start. However, it will be interesting to follow this situation throughout the weekend, as the star quarterback suddenly popped up on the list.

Who got injured with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Jalen Royals (knee) appeared on the injury report as questionable for the game against the New York Giants. Worthy was limited in practice on Friday, and the player most likely to return is Royals, as he was a full participant.

It’s important to remember that the wide receiver position has been the hardest hit so far this season, as in addition to injuries, Rashee Rice is still serving a six-game suspension.

