NFL News: Jaguars hire former Packers and Dolphins coach as defensive coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be taking the right approach heading into next season, bringing in an experienced defensive coordinator who recently spent time with both the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.

By Richard Tovar

Liam Coen, new Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, looks on as he is introduced to the media at the Miller Electric Center on January 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Jacksonville Jaguars endured another disappointing season in 2024, but things could take a turn for the better in 2025. The team recently announced that a former Green Bay Packers coach will take over as their new defensive coordinator.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars have hired Anthony Campanile as their new defensive coordinator, filling the position left by Ryan Nielsen, who spent just one season in Jacksonville after coming over from Atlanta.

Campanile has been coaching in the NFL since 2020, starting as a linebackers coach, a role he held until 2023. Before his time in the league, he had extensive experience in defensive coaching, working in high school, prep, and college programs since 2006.

Jacksonville’s defensive unit was a disaster last season, allowing an average of 25.6 points per game—ranking 27th out of 32 teams. The struggles extended across the board, as the Jaguars gave up over 4,300 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and a staggering 2,254 rushing yards.

Campanile Brings Deep Linebacker Expertise

One of Campanile’s strengths is his extensive background as a linebackers coach, something that could benefit a Jaguars unit that had two standout LBs in 2024. Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun both surpassed 100 combined tackles, recording 113 and 108, respectively.

Playoff Return Should Be the Goal

The last time the Jaguars reached the postseason was in 2022, when they made a bold run to the Divisional Round before falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. That was Doug Pederson’s first season with the team, and after back-to-back 9-8 campaigns, he finished 2024 with a disappointing 4-13 record.

