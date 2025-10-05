NFL News: Jaxson Dart knows who to blame for Giants’ ugly loss to Saints

The New York Giants seemed to be turning their fortunes around in the 2025 NFL season after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Brian Daboll’s team suffered a crushing 26-14 defeat to the New Orleans Saints, which once again cast doubt on its competitive ability. After the game, QB1 Jaxson Dart responded emphatically when asked who was to blame for the team’s heavy defeat.

Even though Jaxson Dart showed moments of brilliance in his NFL debut, the young quarterback’s performance in today’s game was inconsistent. He completed 26 of 40 passes, amassing 202 yards. Additionally, he recorded two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. After the game, the 22-year-old star accepted responsibility for the loss, stating, “I’m the leader of the offense.”

The Giants’ defeat against the previously winless Saints was a surprising twist in the 2025 NFL season, indicating that veteran Russell Wilson was not solely responsible for New York’s struggles. Although rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart accepted blame for the loss, he was not the only player who underperformed. Fans have also expressed disappointment in Cam Skattebo and Darius Slayton for their lackluster performances.

Head coach Brian Daboll opens up on key mistakes that cost the Giants vs Saints

Since the season kicked off, Giants head coach Brian Daboll has faced mounting scrutiny from fans. The team’s sluggish start and perceived stagnation at the team level have fueled doubts about his leadership. Under significant pressure, Daboll took a proactive approach by thoroughly analyzing the factors behind their recent defeat to the Saints.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll speak.

“I just kind of felt like we just kind of gave the game away by those turnovers… Every play matters. He (Jaxson Dart) knows that. He’s as hard on himself as anybody…There’ll be ups, there’ll be downs. I thought he started out very well, collectively we’ve got to do a better job,” Brian Daboll said at the press conference.

Given the Giants’ disappointing 1-4 record, Brian Daboll faces immense pressure to steer the team in the right direction. Although the NFL season is still in its early stages, they find themselves in a precarious position that could significantly hinder their postseason ambitions. If the team fails to rectify its competitive issues quickly, Daboll’s job could be at risk as the franchise seeks to reverse its fortunes.