Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are in search of a replacement for Micah Parsons. Obviously, it’s impossible to find a player of that caliber, but at the very least, the team will try to improve depth on the chart by bringing in a reliable edge rusher.

Although in the trade for Parsons the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Kenny Clark, it’s not the same position, so they still need help to strengthen a unit that struggled to stop the Eagles’ offense, especially in the first half.

For now, the offense looks very solid with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens. However, if the Cowboys want to have playoff and Super Bowl chances, they need a splash on the other side of the ball.

Who did Dallas Cowboys sign?

The Dallas Cowboys intend to sign Jadeveon Clowney but are still exploring whether he is the best option at edge rusher. In fact, the veteran visited the team’s facilities on Wednesday to undergo a physical and meet with the team ownership and coaching staff.

Despite this, the player left the building without a signed contract, so nothing is concrete yet. It’s speculated that the Cowboys could wait until after the game against the Giants to make the move official starting Monday, depending on how the roster shapes up.

Clowney was the first overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Houston Texans but never managed to establish himself as a star in the NFL. Because of that, in 2019 he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks and later had stints with the Titans, Browns, Ravens, and Panthers.