Jerry Jones appeared in a long-awaited press conference to explain why he decided to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. For the controversial owner, after the move, the Dallas Cowboys now have a great opportunity to be a better team.

“In our judgment, this gives us a better chance to be a better team than we have been the last several years. This was a move to get us successful in the playoffs. This was a move to be better on defense, stopping the run. This was a move to, if we get behind, not be run on. It was a deliberate move. A well-thought-out move to make this happen.”

The Cowboys have parted ways with their best player on the roster with the idea of building a Super Bowl contender through the Draft. After Jones handed out contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the owner took a very different path with Parsons due to issues in the negotiation, especially with Micah’s agent.

What was the trade for Micah Parsons?

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and, in exchange, Jerry Jones got defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. One in 2026 and the other in 2027.

“This gives us the best chance. We’ve tried it in a way, that way. And our fans, as well as my mirror, are saying: ‘Come on, let’s change something up. Let’s do something a little different here.’ The other thing that I would say is that we have a chance to get a minimum of three, and it could very easily be as many as five, really top players. And you’ve got to look at three to five to one, over who’s going to help you win the most. It was strictly that, because it’s not only the draft picks that you have as currency, but it’s also the available cap room. We can take that available cap room that we were going to use for Micah, and now we can pay three to five players with that.”

