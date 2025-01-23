Jerry Jones has to decide who will be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys after not giving Mike McCarthy a contract extension. A pivotal moment for one of the most important franchises in the NFL.

At the moment, the Cowboys have missed out on several names in the market, such as Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel, and Aaron Glenn. Additionally, the possibility of Deion Sanders leaving Colorado seems practically impossible.

However, in a huge surprise, Jones appears to have found the person who will aim to win the Super Bowl, leading a project that can no longer afford to fail with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be the new head coach of Dallas Cowboys?

Brian Schottenheimer will be the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, according to a report by Clarence Hill Jr. After working two years as Mike McCarthy’s offensive coordinator, Jerry Jones has chosen his candidate from within the organization.

The information indicates that the official announcement could be made in the coming hours. “Look for the Cowboys to cross the finish line on hiring Brian Schottenheimer no later than Friday, possibly today.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones reveals if former Super Bowl champion head coach will replace Mike McCarthy with Cowboys

Nick Harris also supported this version in his own report. “Those in the building that at one point this week would’ve considered the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer a major surprise are now just that: surprised. The likelihood of his hiring is high, and those people now understand that after yesterday. The growing feeling is that this is going down today.”