Trending topics:
Australian Open

Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner faces Holger Rune in an exciting fourth-round matchup at the 2025 Australian Open. Here's a complete guide on when, where, and how to catch the live action.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jannik Sinner of Italy
© Quinn Rooney/Getty ImagesJannik Sinner of Italy

Jannik Sinner is set to take on Holger Rune in a thrilling fourth-round clash at the 2025 Australian Open. Fans in the United States can stay informed with all the essential details, including the match date, start time, and live streaming options, to ensure they catch every moment of the action.

[Watch Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been impressive through the first three rounds of the Australian Open, winning all his matches and dropping just one set in a second-round victory over Schoolkate, further bolstering his title aspirations.

However, his next challenge presents a tougher test as he faces Holger Rune. The Dane has battled through two five-set wins and a four-set triumph in the second round, and although he enters as the underdog, he is confident in his ability to challenge the top-ranked player and potentially cause an upset.

Advertisement

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune match be played?

Jannik Sinner plays against Holger Rune in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open this Sunday, January 19. The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Holger Rune of Denmark – Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Holger Rune of Denmark – Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Advertisement

Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

French legend and former World No. 3 picks best player between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

see also

French legend and former World No. 3 picks best player between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune in the USA

Catch this thrilling 2025 Australian Open showdown between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For in-depth coverage, don’t miss the action on ESPN+ and ESPN2.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Suns star Kevin Durant reveals his picks for the most underrated players in NBA history
NBA

Suns star Kevin Durant reveals his picks for the most underrated players in NBA history

McVay reveals how he felt watching Rams lose to Jalen Hurts' Eagles
NFL

McVay reveals how he felt watching Rams lose to Jalen Hurts' Eagles

NHL News: Brad Marchand makes something clear to interim coach Joe Sacco after Bruins' loss
NHL

NHL News: Brad Marchand makes something clear to interim coach Joe Sacco after Bruins' loss

Former World No.1 and six-time Grand Slam champion, involved in first fatal accident in tennis history
Tennis

Former World No.1 and six-time Grand Slam champion, involved in first fatal accident in tennis history

Better Collective Logo