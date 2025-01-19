Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune live for free in the USA: 2025 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner is set to take on Holger Rune in a thrilling fourth-round clash at the 2025 Australian Open. Fans in the United States can stay informed with all the essential details, including the match date, start time, and live streaming options, to ensure they catch every moment of the action.

[Watch Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been impressive through the first three rounds of the Australian Open, winning all his matches and dropping just one set in a second-round victory over Schoolkate, further bolstering his title aspirations.

However, his next challenge presents a tougher test as he faces Holger Rune. The Dane has battled through two five-set wins and a four-set triumph in the second round, and although he enters as the underdog, he is confident in his ability to challenge the top-ranked player and potentially cause an upset.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune match be played?

Jannik Sinner plays against Holger Rune in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open this Sunday, January 19. The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Holger Rune of Denmark – Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Holger Rune in the USA

Catch this thrilling 2025 Australian Open showdown between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For in-depth coverage, don’t miss the action on ESPN+ and ESPN2.