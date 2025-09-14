Jerry Jones built one of the most important dynasties in NFL history by bringing together star players like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Charles Haley, and Deion Sanders with the Dallas Cowboys.

During that glorious decade of the 1990s, the Cowboys won the Super Bowl three times and, at that point, became the winningest franchise in the league, surpassing teams like the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, despite sharing many victories with all those stars of the 1990s led by Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, Jones did not choose any of them as the greatest player Cowboys player of all time.

Who is the greatest Cowboys player of all time?

Roger Staubach is the greatest Cowboys player of all time, according to Jerry Jones. The team’s owner chose the quarterback over Aikman, Irvin, and Smith during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“I would have to say Roger Staubach because of the impact that he’s had on the franchise as time has gone along as well as his playing days. I would say that Roger certainly holds that in my eyes.”

Staubach won the Super Bowl twice with the Cowboys (Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XII) and established the franchise as the famous “America’s Team.” He is also one of the few quarterbacks in history to have won both the Super Bowl MVP award and the Heisman Trophy.