Jerry Jones had to watch on television as dozens of Packers fans shouted “Thank you, Jerry” live for trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay. The star defensive player had another strong performance to help in the win over the Washington Commanders.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys spoke about what happened at Lambeau Field after the frenzy caused by the chants on social media.

“Well, I’ll tell you, the way they’re playing, the way Green Bay is playing, I’m all for them enjoying and chanting anything that they really want to play. I understand that. You know, this is such a letdown to me back when we traded Herschel Walker. If you make a move on a top player, this shouldn’t surprise anybody. That we would have that kind of reaction from their fan base or for that matter our fan base in general.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Jerry Jones trade Micah Parsons to Packers?

Jerry Jones reiterated that he decided to trade Micah Parsons to free up salary cap space and thus be able to acquire more players for the Dallas Cowboys. Although he understands the fans’ reaction, the plan is to strengthen the roster.

“I knew this was coming almost the day I walked into training camp. I knew that if I got to make this trade, that this would be there and coming. This was a very conscious trade to get three, four, five, six players for one.”

Advertisement