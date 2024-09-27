Jerry Jones made very surprising comments after the Dallas Cowboys got a big win against the New York Giants.

Jerry Jones was pleased after the Dallas Cowboys responded with a much needed win against the New York Giants. Dak Prescott led the way and the defense finally fixed all the problems to stop the running game.

The Cowboys had suffered two crushing losses with the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, but now hold a 2-2 record just before a daunting stretch in their schedule.

If America’s Team is a Super Bowl contender, the NFL will be watching closely the next four games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Detroit Lions, the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

Jerry Jones believes the Dallas Cowboys might win the Super Bowl after their win in Week 4. According to the controversial owner, in a very surprising message, the New York Giants aren’t a mediocre team after many fans think they barely survived on Thursday Night Football. A shocking praise for a 1-3 team.

“I was very impressed with the Giants. I thought their quarterback was better than I though he was. I thought they were solid in the offensive line. They were a tough matchup. They played a solid game. We did a great job defending their run. We responded and won the game. I’m tickled to death.”

