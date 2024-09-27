Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends incredible message after Dallas Cowboys win against Giants

Jerry Jones made very surprising comments after the Dallas Cowboys got a big win against the New York Giants.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones was pleased after the Dallas Cowboys responded with a much needed win against the New York Giants. Dak Prescott led the way and the defense finally fixed all the problems to stop the running game.

The Cowboys had suffered two crushing losses with the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, but now hold a 2-2 record just before a daunting stretch in their schedule.

If America’s Team is a Super Bowl contender, the NFL will be watching closely the next four games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Detroit Lions, the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

Jerry Jones believes the Dallas Cowboys might win the Super Bowl after their win in Week 4. According to the controversial owner, in a very surprising message, the New York Giants aren’t a mediocre team after many fans think they barely survived on Thursday Night Football. A shocking praise for a 1-3 team.

“I was very impressed with the Giants. I thought their quarterback was better than I though he was. I thought they were solid in the offensive line. They were a tough matchup. They played a solid game. We did a great job defending their run. We responded and won the game. I’m tickled to death.”

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

