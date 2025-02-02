Trending topics:
NFL News: Aaron Glenn sends strong message about Jets training camp and his coaching rules

Things won’t be easy for the New York Jets with Aaron Glenn’s arrival. He appears to be much more demanding with everyone, and the training camp will be a trial by fire for some players.

By Richard Tovar

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is introduced to the media at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on January 27, 2025 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Aaron Glenn hasn’t hesitated for a second since taking the reins as the head coach of the New York Jets. He’s made it clear what he plans to do with the franchise, responding firmly and decisively. His recent statements about the training camp and his coaching style suggest that the players are in for a challenging time.

Aaron Glenn is setting the stage for a challenging and transformative training camp. Emphasizing the importance of mental toughness, Glenn said to New York Post that “Mental toughness is being calloused, because adversity is going to hit.” He believes that pushing players to their limits during training camp will make them more resilient for the upcoming NFL season. Glenn’s goal is to ensure that players are so well-prepared.

Glenn’s approach to training camp won’t be a walk in the park. He declares, “During training camp, my job is to make our players as calloused as possible.” By subjecting them to intense and demanding drills, he aims to toughen them up both mentally and physically.

Through this demanding regimen, Glenn is instilling a sense of preparedness and mental fortitude in his players. “I’m going to put guys through that during training camp. It’s not going to be easy in training camp,” Glenn explains, emphasizing his commitment to building a resilient and victorious team for the season ahead.

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on from the sidelines during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford.

Glenn warn players about his coaching rules

When asked about his rules, Glenn is unequivocal. He lays down three core principles: “Don’t be late…don’t disrespect your teammates & don’t disrespect this game.” For Glenn, the game of football holds immense value and respect, and he insists that his players uphold this reverence. “This game has done a lot for me, it’s done a lot for a lot of us, & we’re not going to disrespect it.” His warning is clear—respect and punctuality are non-negotiable under his leadership.

His motivational style is like his coaching style

He describes himself as “a very aggressive but impassionate speaker.” Glenn emphasizes that while he is demanding, it is never to the point of disrespect. “I’m going to be on you, but it’s not going to be to a point to where I’m going to disrespect you.” His approach, rooted in love and belief in his players’ abilities, has resonated deeply. He explains, “I know you can do this, I’ve seen you do this. Since I’ve seen you do this one time, I’m going to try to get this out of you every time. I’m not going to allow you to settle for anything less than that.”

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

