The last months have been a rollercoaster for Jimmy Garoppolo. The quarterback's future was uncertain, but days away from starting the 2022 NFL season, he has decided the team he will be playing for this year.

A few years ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was seen as Tom Brady's perfect substitute in the New England Patriots. But Bill Belichick had other ideas and troubles between them led to the quarterback's exit to the 49ers, where he was supposed to change things up for the offense, but unfortunately he was unable to.

Last year was the last test for Jimmy Garoppolo and his starting role with the 49ers. Despite winning against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round, then they lost to the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship, so San Francisco's patience came to an end.

Jimmy Garoppolo decides the team where he is going to play in the 2022 NFL season

Jimmy Garoppolo is still seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but apparently not for the 49ers. They selected Trey lance as their starting quarterback for next season, but it seems like they are not so confident with him.

After lots of rumors about his future, including the one regarding the Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo will stay at San Francisco. They managed to get a better deal and guarantee him $6.5 million in his restructured contract.

This does not mean at all that he will again be the starting quarterback. The reports say that the 49ers are not sure about giving Trey Lance their full confidence and are trying to keep a good quarterback behind him in case he does not fulfill their expectations.