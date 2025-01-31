NFL News: Joe Burrow sends clear message to Bengals about Ja’Marr Chase’s contract extension

Despite Joe Burrow‘s outstanding performance throughout the 2024 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals finished with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses, missing the playoffs. They have a lot at stake in the offseason if they want to improve on that record, and one important issue to resolve is the contract situation of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

In the beginning of last season, Chase had requested an upgrade to his deal but had not received a convincing response. The Bengals’ receiver is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, so it’s a good opportunity for the Bengals to secure a talented player who has been in Cincinnati for four seasons. Burrow steps in to push the issue, knowing that the former LSU Tigers receiver is one of his key weapons.

At the same time, Burrow took the opportunity to warn the Bengals organization to address the cases of other players who should be getting better contracts. For Cincinnati’s star quarterback, the offseason is the ideal time to set a goal to improve as a team.

Burrow’s clear message to Bengals about Chase’s contract

“I don’t know what more he (Ja’Marr Chase) could show and do to prove himself. We have several guys like that who have stepped up for us and deserve to be paid—deserve to be paid what they’re worth,” Burrow said about Chase’s contract in an interview with ESPN.

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow wants to continue to be key teammate in Chase’s career

Burrow and Chase have spent nearly their entire careers together. Prior to arriving in Cincinnati, the two shared a team in college football, playing for the LSU Tigers in the 2018 and 2019 seasons and being key to winning the NCAA National Championship. The quarterback-receiver connection between the two players has paid off big for the Bengals, but still has a lot of potential to offer.

Chase and Burrow’s performances in the 2024 NFL season

Burrow completed 460 passes for 4,918 yards (the best mark in the league) and 43 touchdowns, by far his best season as a professional. His level of play has earned him recognition as one of the candidates for the season’s MVP award.

Chase, meanwhile, has also raised the bar for personal records. In the 2024 NFL season, the 24-year-old wide receiver won the triple crown by leading the league in receptions (127), yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17). The Bengals will have to get to work and make sure that the duo of him and Burrow remain on the team to achieve greatness in the near future.