Steelers’ Jalen Ramsey breaks silence on Ja’Marr Chase fight that saw him punch the Bengals receiver and get ejected

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive back Jalen Ramsey has finally broken his silence regarding the highly-charged, on-field altercation with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase that resulted in a fourth-quarter ejection during the AFC North showdown.

According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, Jalen Ramsey assures that Ja’Marr Chase spit on him, and that’s what prompted his reaction to punch the Bengals All-Pro receiver. However, Chase said on the locker room interviews that he didn’t spit on Ramsey, it’s a matter of their word pitted against each other. An up-close video of the altercation, however, does show a moment where Chase appears to spit on Ramsey just before punch is thrown.

It was a great game by the Steelers secondary, including Ramsey who had two tackles. The secondary only allowed 192 passing yards to the Bengals, that usually is a high-octane, proficient-scoring offense.

It was a frustrating outing for Ja’Marr Chase

Usually an unstoppable force, this was not a good game for Chase. He only caught three of 10 targets for 30 yards. Chase, weirdly, was a non-factor. Hence, the Bengals only scored 12 points in the game. The Steelers defense dominated and Chase got frustrated.

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is his third worst-mark of the season. Chase had only two catches for 26 yards in Week 1 and five catches for 23 yards in Week 4. This game also stops a run of five games with at least six catches and 91 or more receiving yards for Chase.

The Steelers needed this win badly

Just one month ago, the Steelers lost a shootout to the Bengals in primetime. Now, not only did they get the revenge on a divisional rival, but they pretty much shut down all of the Bengals offense, which is no easy feat.

Also, they now climb to a 6-4 record that keeps them atop of the AFC North. Winning the division guarantees the Steelers a home playoff game. Hence, it was a vital win to get as we enter the last stretch of the season.