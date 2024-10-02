NFL News: Joe Burrow warns Bengals teammates ahead of big game vs Lamar Jackson's Ravens

In the lead-up to a major NFL matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow made it clear how to defeat Lamar Jackson's team.

Week 5 of the NFL brings us one of the most exciting matchups of the day: Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face none other than Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. In light of this, the former LSU QB was clear about what they need to do to defeat John Harbaugh’s team.

In an interview published on NFL.com, the Bengals‘ starting quarterback was clear about how to approach one of the breakout teams of the season: “You’ve got to be aggressive out the gate.

“You can’t let the game come to you because your possessions are going to be so limited. I’m gonna have to play damn-near perfect. That’s how I’m preparing, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”, Burrow also added.

Surprisingly, the team led by Zac Taylor finds itself with a negative record of 1-3 after starting the season with three consecutive losses, a situation that raised eyebrows among fans and analysts alike. However, the losing streak was snapped last weekend when they defeated the Carolina Panthers 34-24.

Burrow on how to beat the Ravens

The former LSU quarterback is aware of the firepower the Ravens have with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, and he believes he knows how to stop them. While games must be played, Burrow understands the strategy to challenge Harbaugh’s squad.

“We have to. Otherwise, they’re just gonna eat the clock up, run the ball,” Burrow said of maintaining possession against Baltimore. “We know how well they run it. So we have to start fast and give ourselves as many opportunities as we can.”

“It’s a big game, it’s a big game. We know what our record is,” said Burrow. “We know the opportunities we have going forward, but it’s our first divisional opponent. We’re 1-3. We need to get this one. it’s a big game for the Bengals.“

