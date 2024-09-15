NFL News: Joe Burrow's teammate feels Bengals misled him during contract extension negotiations

As NFL Week 2 unfolds, a star player for the Cincinnati Bengals and teammate of Joe Burrow is still without a resolved contract.

The Cincinnati Bengals started the season with a tough home loss to the New England Patriots, and part of the team’s underperformance can be attributed to one of their stars not having adequate preparation during training camp. Joe Burrow‘s teammate is still awaiting a contract extension and blames the management for the delay.

The player in question is none other than Ja’Marr Chase, who is still dealing with unresolved contract issues despite the fact that Week 2 of the season is already underway.

ESPN.com reports that the three-time Pro Bowler felt deceived, as the Bengals discussed a contract extension with him several times during the offseason but ultimately did not offer one.

The Bengals’ star wide receiver, in a conversation with the media, expressed frustration over the lack of resolution regarding his situation: “We’ve been doing it for the past six months, seven months, going back and forth. It’s been a long process,”

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 04, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Chase’s current contract situation

Ja’Marr Chase’s contract situation remains in negotiation. Recently, it was revealed that the WR received a surprising offer for a contract extension, but an agreement has yet to be reached.

James Rapien, a Bengals reporter for Sports Illustrated, revealed that the team offered Chase a 4-year, $140 million contract extension, which would have made him one of the highest-paid wide receivers, on par with Justin Jefferson.

Cincinnati Bengals face a tough matchup ahead

Coached by Zac Taylor, the Bengals had a rough start to the NFL season, losing at home to the New England Patriots. What was expected to be a fortress at Paycor Stadium turned into a surprising outcome for many, who were not only shocked by the final score but also by the team’s lackluster performance.

The outlook doesn’t seem very promising, as their next opponent is none other than the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, making for what will undoubtedly be a tough visit to Arrowhead Stadium.

