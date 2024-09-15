Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow's teammate feels Bengals misled him during contract extension negotiations

As NFL Week 2 unfolds, a star player for the Cincinnati Bengals and teammate of Joe Burrow is still without a resolved contract.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Quinn Harris/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Matías Persuh

The Cincinnati Bengals started the season with a tough home loss to the New England Patriots, and part of the team’s underperformance can be attributed to one of their stars not having adequate preparation during training camp. Joe Burrow‘s teammate is still awaiting a contract extension and blames the management for the delay.

The player in question is none other than Ja’Marr Chase, who is still dealing with unresolved contract issues despite the fact that Week 2 of the season is already underway.

ESPN.com reports that the three-time Pro Bowler felt deceived, as the Bengals discussed a contract extension with him several times during the offseason but ultimately did not offer one.

Advertisement

The Bengals’ star wide receiver, in a conversation with the media, expressed frustration over the lack of resolution regarding his situation: “We’ve been doing it for the past six months, seven months, going back and forth. It’s been a long process,”

Ja&#039;Marr Chase Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 04, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Advertisement

Chase’s current contract situation

Ja’Marr Chase’s contract situation remains in negotiation. Recently, it was revealed that the WR received a surprising offer for a contract extension, but an agreement has yet to be reached.

NFL Rumors: Micah Parsons reportedly makes big decision on future with Dak Prescott, Cowboys

see also

NFL Rumors: Micah Parsons reportedly makes big decision on future with Dak Prescott, Cowboys

James Rapien, a Bengals reporter for Sports Illustrated, revealed that the team offered Chase a 4-year, $140 million contract extension, which would have made him one of the highest-paid wide receivers, on par with Justin Jefferson.

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals face a tough matchup ahead

Coached by Zac Taylor, the Bengals had a rough start to the NFL season, losing at home to the New England Patriots. What was expected to be a fortress at Paycor Stadium turned into a surprising outcome for many, who were not only shocked by the final score but also by the team’s lackluster performance.

The outlook doesn’t seem very promising, as their next opponent is none other than the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, making for what will undoubtedly be a tough visit to Arrowhead Stadium.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa has already made final decision about retirement after another concussion
NFL

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa has already made final decision about retirement after another concussion

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders issues strong message to rivals after Buffaloes win
Sports

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders issues strong message to rivals after Buffaloes win

NBA News: Jeanie Buss makes something clear on Lakers criticism ahead of new season
NBA

NBA News: Jeanie Buss makes something clear on Lakers criticism ahead of new season

NBA News: Bronny James' Lakers Summer League debut jersey reaches incredible price at auction
NBA

NBA News: Bronny James' Lakers Summer League debut jersey reaches incredible price at auction

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo