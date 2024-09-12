During this offseason, Ja’Marr Chase requested a contract extension from the Cincinnati Bengals, but the deal never materialized. Now, the details of the club’s offer to him have surfaced.
The 2024 NFL season didn’t begin as hoped for the Bengals. Despite being favored against the New England Patriots, the AFC North team suffered its first loss of the year, with Joe Burrow struggling to ignite the offense.
Ahead of the game, reports indicated that Ja’Marr Chase would have limited playing time. However, he emerged as Burrow’s top target, putting the contract dispute aside to contribute to his team’s efforts.
Report reveals details of the offer the Bengals made to Ja’Marr Chase
It has been a challenging offseason for Ja’Marr Chase. The talented wide receiver sought a contract extension from the Bengals, but the AFC North team couldn’t reach an agreement with him.
see also
NFL News: Chiefs rookie sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes ahead of Bengals game
Reports suggest that Chase aimed to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. To achieve this, he would have needed a salary exceeding $35 million per year, surpassing Justin Jefferson’s contract.
Although Chase and the Bengals failed to agree on an extension, it has now been revealed that the club made a substantial effort to retain him. Cincinnati put forth a lucrative offer, but it wasn’t enough for the wideout.
According to James Rapien, a Bengals reporter for Sports Illustrated, the team offered Chase a 4-year, $140 million contract extension, which would have tied him with Jefferson as the highest-paid wide receiver.
Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
However, reports indicate that while the average annual salary was appealing, the issue lay in the guaranteed money. Jefferson’s extension included $110 million in guarantees, whereas Chase was offered $90 million.
Will the Bengals offer Ja’Marr Chase an extension this year?
The 2024 season is already underway, and the Cincinnati Bengals now face a significant challenge. While the AFC North team isn’t immediately required to extend Ja’Marr Chase’s contract, they could encounter serious issues if they fail to do so soon.
see also
NFL News: Joe Burrow gives key wrist injury update after controversial water bottle incident
Chase was initially expected to sit out Week 1, but the wide receiver opted to play against the Patriots. This could indicate that negotiations are heading in a positive direction, but time is running out for the club to secure a long-term deal with their star player.
SurveyShould Ja\'Marr Chase request a trade from the Bengals?
Should Ja\'Marr Chase request a trade from the Bengals?
ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE