Texans get crucial update on Joe Mixon’s return amid CJ Stroud’s injury

The Houston Texans have ruled out CJ Stroud fortheir Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills. Now, the club has received a key update on another top offensive weapon: running back Joe Mixon.

Week 12 begins with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Texans and the Bills. Houston enters the game as the underdog, with Buffalo considered the clear favorite.

Unfortunately for the Texans, they head into this contest without CJ Stroud. Adding to the quarterback’s absence is Joe Mixon, and the club has now received an important update on the running back.

Report: Texans do not expect Joe Mixon to return this season

Earlier this week, Texans general manager Nick Caserio told the media that Joe Mixon’s status remained uncertain. His comments were not encouraging, and now a new report has made the situation even more concerning.

Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Texans do not expect Joe Mixon to play this season. The running back was originally expected to return around midseason, but he has not recovered as hoped.

Before the 2025 NFL season began, Mixon suffered an ankle injury that was supposed to sideline him for only the first few games. However, it turned out to be far more serious than expected.

The NFL insider also hinted that this may lead to Joe Mixon’s retirement. The 29-year-old has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, and injuries of this nature often become career-ending.

“If Mixon cannot play at all in 2025, it’s fair to wonder whether we’ve already seen the last of him in the NFL,” Ian Rapoport said. “Houston signed Mixon to a two-year extension shortly after trading a seventh-round pick to the Bengals for the running back in March of 2024, setting up what should have been a multi-year partnership intended to provide Stroud with a reliable weapon in the running and passing game.”

A huge problem for CJ Stroud

While CJ Stroud remains sidelined due to the concussion he suffered against the Broncos, he is expected to return soon. Still, the outlook for the offense is not promising.

Mixon was a key piece in Stroud’s system. Without him, the Texans face serious issues at running back—especially considering that Nick Chubb, who was supposed to replace Mixon, eventually lost his job to rookie Woody Marks.