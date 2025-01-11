Trending topics:
NFL News: Justin Herbert tries to apologize to Chargers teammates after disastrous loss to Texans

The Houston Texans capitalized on the mistakes Herbert made during the game. He had to speak clearly and try to send a message to his Los Angeles Chargers teammates after the loss.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas.
By Richard Tovar

Justin Herbert definitely didn’t have the best night of his career playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a disaster, throwing multiple interceptions that handed a considerable advantage to the Houston Texans. After the loss, he spoke candidly, attempting to send an indirect message to his teammates.

Following the Chargers’ 32-12 loss to the Texans, Herbert had to confess and try to apologize to his teammates, saying, “It’s tough, I let the team down.” He also admitted that he shouldn’t have put the ball in a difficult situation, adding, “Gotta throw the ball away, throw it further—gotta do a better job of not putting the ball in harm’s way.” Notably, he threw four interceptions during the game.

Herbert knows his performance was a disaster and was critical of his own play, saying, “Can’t expect to win games when you turn over the ball like that.” Despite his strong regular-season performance, he acknowledged that this game was a low point for him, adding, “I put the team into jeopardy. Tough position with all those turnovers.”

Denico Autry #96 of the Houston Texans sacks Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 11: Denico Autry #96 of the Houston Texans sacks Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Developing story…

